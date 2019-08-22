“The Estate Administration Survival Guide: The Probate Process” workshop will be held from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Southeast Steuben County Library, 300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Corning.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County will partner with Patrick Roth to lead the workshop. He will help attendees learn about various types of estate administration and when each is used, discover the steps that occur in every estate administration, learn the three “T’s” of estate administration- taxes, time and tolls - and discover what one can do now to make the process easier for their loved ones after dying. Registration is required.

To register, call 607-664-2300.