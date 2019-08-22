FREEDOM — The New York State Public Employees Federation has endorsed Austin Morgan for election to the State Senate in New York’s 57th District, covering Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and southern Livingston counties.

The seat, formerly held by Catharine Young, will be filled this fall in a special election. The Public Employees Federation (PEF) represents 54,000 professionals across New York State, including nurses, accountants, engineers, parole officers, road and bridge workers, and employees at local correctional facilities, youth centers, psychiatric centers and other health care facilities.

After a local interview, followed by regional and state committee votes to endorse, PEF President Wayne Spence wrote in a letter to the Morgan for Senate campaign: “We know that you appreciate and value the work performed by public employees in your district and around the state. You also understand the needs of working men and women and their families and support the programs and services that address these needs. We look forward to working with you in the NYS Senate and wish you well in the upcoming campaign.”

Morgan said, “I am extremely proud that PEF recognizes the truth in this race: Austin Morgan is the one who stands and fights for working men and women. For years, this union endorsed Cathy Young, and now they are choosing me to continue her work. The bedrock of our campaign has always been creating an economy that works for the working class. That is my number one priority. This is about our families, our freedoms, and our future.”

Morgan has also been previously endorsed by the Rural Caucus of the New York State Young Democrats, and Run For Something, an organization that supports young, first-time candidates for local office.

Austin Morgan is a son of Freedom, NY, rooted in the proud working-class tradition of the region. As a first-generation graduate of Cornell University, an educator, a former business manager, and a former State Senate employee, Morgan said he has the experience and vision necessary to lead the 57th district. Morgan believes that a fresh perspective and new energy are key to restoring the promise of our communities.

“Albany has forgotten Freedom for decades, along with too many of the towns and villages we call home. I am running to change that,” Morgan said. “We need a State Senator in the majority with a vested interest in our future — someone with the plans and power to create positive growth, not someone who will sit on the sidelines and tow the party line. It’s time to put people over politics and help our counties.”