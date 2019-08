A free rabies clinic will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Hornby Fire Hall, 4838 Hornby Road.

The clinic is open to all residents of Steuben County. Dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets are welcome. Dogs must be on leashes, and cats and ferrets must be confined. Residents are to bring proof of prior rabies vaccination.

Due to increasing costs, a $5 donation per pet is requested, but not required.