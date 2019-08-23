At a special meeting Aug. 19, Yates County Legislators appointed Robert Schwarting as the Republican Election Commissioner of Yates County following the death of Amy Daines, who had held the office for 10 years.

Schwarting, a resident of the town of Milo, has been serving as Deputy Republican Commissioner, and in the past he was chairman of the County’s Republican Party. He has also held a legislative seat representing Milo and was previously the county’s planner.

Introducing the resolution for Schwarting’s appointment, District II Legislator Timothy Dennis said, “We’re extremely fortunate that we have someone with his experience...I’m pleased to welcome him to our team.”

This appointment was recommended by the Yates County Republican Committee.

Schwarting’s appointment is to complete the current term, ending Dec. 31. Election Commissioners are re-appointed annually.

The legislature will also appoint a Deputy Republican Commissioner to fill Schwarting’s vacancy. To ensure equal representation by both political parties, the legislature approved temporary work hour increase for Democratic Deputy Commissioner Ruth Bouchard for Aug. 25 through Aug. 31.

Daines, who died Aug. 13, worked closely with Democratic Commissioner Robert Brechko to ensure that Yates County’s elections procedures meet New York State requirements, many of which have changed in recent years.

The Board of Elections is a separate entity governed by the State of New York and funded through the county government. The purpose of the board is to maintain current and accurate voter records, and to provide information and materials necessary for voters to exercise their right to vote and to run for elected office.

The office oversees the printing of ballots and administers all federal, state, county, town, Penn Yan village elections, and provides assistance and materials for the local school elections.