ALFRED — New York State Police Thursday reported the arrest of an Alfred man for the alleged sexual abuse of two children.

Wayland-based State Police arrested David E. Thomas, 39, for two counts of second-degree Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child, a class-D felony.

The arrest followed a two-month investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving two children under the age of 11. The investigation revealed that the two children were allegedly exposed to a course of sexual conduct by Thomas between January 2010 and June 2012.

The New York State Police (BCI) were assisted by child protection agencies from Orleans County and Allegany County.

David Thomas was transported to the Steuben County Jail to be arraigned in the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court.