A Big Flats native and entrepreneur is watching his hard work pay off.

Two years after beginning his Lancaster, Pa-based design studio Livesay Ether in 2017, designer Sam Pawlak recently saw his first major piece hit a major showroom floor.

The piece, an elaborate and curvy fiberglass coffee table called Pangaea, was recently introduced to the showroom floor at the Wexler Gallery -- a fine art and contemporary design gallery in Philadelphia.

“This is the first time I've designed something completely from scratch and have it make it all the way to the public domain,” said Pawlak. “Excited would be an understatement.”

Pawlak’s website says Pangaea “has the ability to inhabit an entire space as the side tables drift away from the main table and settle into new places within the space. Inspired by the abstract forms and barren voids found in surrealism, Pangaea is the embodiment of these forms brought to life as a low coffee table.” The description says the coffee table is “designed to stand out as a true centerpiece in any given space.”

After much time spent designing it, Pawlak began shopping Pangaea around to various art and furniture galleries in hopes that one of them would see the value in it. Getting his designs onto a major showroom had been a dream of his for awhile now.

After taking the design to the Wexler Gallery, gallery officials approved Pawlak's piece in late 2018.

“It was something I was super passionate about and something I’ve always wanted to do is get into high-end furniture. I had no experience going in, I just knew what I wanted it to be and how I wanted to present it,” he said. “It was just a case of getting meetings with these galleries to see who would be interested and if anyone saw the value in it. And fortunately, the Wexler Gallery did.”

From there, it took several months to build the first model of Pangaea, with the work conducted at Amaral Custom Fabrication in Rumford, RI. The piece was finally finished a few weeks ago and Pawlak made the delivery to the gallery himself.

The coffee table is made to order and can be ordered through the Wexler Gallery. The high-end designer pieces retail north of $20,000 each. Now that the first one is finished, the lead time is 12 weeks.

Only 12 examples of Pangaea will be manufactured to the original specifications, which features a combination of a jet black body and pearl grey top.

Pawlak said the fiberglass materials used to construct Pangaea allow him to morph shapes that would prove extremely difficult with other materials.

“A lot of other materials are restrictive in what you can or can’t do with it in regards to form, but it utilizes a lot of different compound curves and geometry to achieve the shape that I wanted, and only fiberglass can really do that,” said Pawlak.

Pawlak said he has future pieces in the works.

Pawlak, who graduated from Philadelphia University with a degree in industrial design and worked as a designer with Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster, Pa before beginning his own design studio, was one of four students who won a design competition with Toronto-based home product firm Umbra as an undergraduate.

Pawlak had designed a desktop organizer called Cacti which, as a winner of the competition, was sold in Target stores.

For more information about Pangaea and Livesay Ether, visit www.livesayether.com