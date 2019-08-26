Canisteo Police Department accepts donation

CANISTEO — Canisteo Village Police K9 is getting an important new piece of equipment.

The Canisteo Village Police Department has announced that K9 Dex will receive a bullet and stab protective vest in the near future. The body armor is being donated by the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s. It’s expected to arrive within the next few months.

K9 Dex is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois who was imported from Holland. Dex joined the Canisteo Village Police Department in June of 2018. Handling Dex is Sergeant Mark Ahearn. Both Dex and Sergeant Ahearn have attended training in Rochester Police Patrol-Tracking K9 School along with Narcotics school. They attended K9 School from January 2019 to June of 2019.

While at school Dex and Sergeant Ahearn completed over 680 hours to become certified through the State of New York. Dex is certified in obedience, agility, handler protection, and criminal apprehensions. Other parts of their certification include searches such as building searches, area searches, article searches, and narcotics. Dex lives with Sergeant Ahearn in Greenwood.

In Dex’s free time, he enjoys playing ball and loves to play tag with his “sister” Zola. When Dex is home, he gets rewarded with ice cubes. While on duty, Dex loves to ride around in his patrol car. If Dex could, he would likely say “There is nothing better than going to work every day with my dad.”