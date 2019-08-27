Y.A.T.E.S. event celebrates farming heritage

Come visit the annual celebration of America’s farming heritage as the Yates Antique Tractor & Engine Society (Y.A.T.E.S.) hosts their 14th annual show this weekend, Aug. 30 and 31 on Rte. 14A in Benton, just north of Tomion’s Market and Fergusons Corners Road. Gates open at 8 a.m. and visitors are welcome until 8 p.m. They offer free admission and parking for all, with plenty of good food available on an at-will donation basis.

Since 2005, Y.A.T.E.S has been showing a myriad of machines, presenting working displays of equipment doing the jobs they used to do on farms in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Featuring a wealth of all makes and models, the displays include antique tractors and engines, threshing and baling demonstrations, a working buzz saw and wooden shingle mill, both horse and tractor drawn antique implements, hand and household tools, scale model and toy displays, daily demonstrations, and much more.

With 200 current members, Y.A.T.E.S. welcomes new exhibitors even up to the days of the show. Purchase your individual membership for just $5 at the show, or $8 for all the family.

For show information, contact Y.A.T.E.S. President Bob Spink at 585-301-6060, or Vice President Carlton Voak at 585-526-5911.

Don’t miss this hometown favorite event to step back into the ways and work of country life from long (and not too long) ago!

