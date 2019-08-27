BATH - After months of committee deliberation, Steuben County legislators approved Monday a 25-year lease and subscriber contract with Abundant Solar Inc. for a 19 MW project at the county landfill on Turnpike Road in Bath, with smaller sites expected to be set up in the future on other county-owned land.

The Toronto-based firm has extensive experience with solar-power developments in Canada, New York and Maryland.

Solar energy is expected to become another source of renewable energy in the county and provide a modest income for owners of suitable properties.

Three months ago, Steuben’s online Mapping Resources went live and is designed to help local governments if they are approached by solar energy companies.

The tool shows properties in each town that could be developed for sizeable solar projects, known as “panels.”

The county landfill project is expected to be completed within two years and could bring in annual revenues of $10,000.