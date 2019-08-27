ALFRED — Penn State Behrend, winners of 14 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) women's soccer crowns, has once again been selected by league coaches to defend their conference title.

Mount Aloysius College is expected to finish second, with D'Youville College in third. Alfred State in its first year in the AMCC is predicted to finish seventh.

Anne Holmok and the Pioneers begin their first year of play in the AMCC after finishing 2018 with a 12-3-3 overall record. Maggie Meyer, a second team All-ACAA selection last year, returns to lead a young squad. The team features only nine returners and over a dozen newcomers.

Hornell grad Mac Congdon appeared in 16 games and made nine starts last year as a freshman. She scored two goals and had two assists on eight shots on goal. The roster also features incoming freshman Alyssa Delaney and Taylor Soles from Hornell, and Lindsey Simons from Canisteo-Greenwood.

AMCC Preseason Poll

1. Penn State Behrend (1) 2. Mount Aloysius College (2) 3. D'Youville College (3) 4. Penn State Altoona (T5) 5. Pitt-Greensburg (4) 6. Franciscan University (T5) 7. Alfred State College ^ 8. Pitt-Bradford (T5) 9. La Roche University (T8) 10. Medaille College (T8) 11. Hilbert College (10)

*Number in parenthesis is order of regular season finish in 2018

Penn St. Behrend sophomore forward Brenna McGuire has been named the AMCC Preseason Offensive Player of the Yea and Mount Aloysius senior defender Summer Schell is the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The AMCC championship will be held November 9 at the site of the highest remaining seed, with the winner earning the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Alfred State opens up the 2019 season on Friday when they host SUNY Delhi (6 p.m.).

A-State men predicted 10th in AMCC

ALFRED — The Alfred State men's soccer team has been predicted to finish 10th in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference preseason poll. The poll was voted on by each of the 11 coaches in the conference.

Defending champion, Penn State Behrend, has been selected to once again defend their crown. 2018 runner-up Medaille College is again expected to finish in second, while coaches are once again looking for Mount Aloysius College to fill in the third spot in the standings.

Alfred State is competing in the AMCC for the first year and will be led by new head coach Gabe Kuhn. The team features a dozen returners from last year's team that was 5-10-2. Chris Balys, a 1st team All-ACAA selection, leads the returners. He led the defensive efforts last year in front of Nico Coria. Coria was in net for all five victories last year and recorded 78 saves.

AMCC Preseason Poll

1. Penn State Behrend (1) 2. Medaille College (2) 3. Mount Aloysius College (3) 4. Franciscan University (4) 5. La Roche University (T5) 6. D'Youville College (T5) 7. Penn State Altoona (T7) 8. Pitt-Bradford (T7) 9. Pitt-Greensburg (9) 10. Alfred State College 11. Hilbert College (10)

2019 is Alfred State's first season in the AMCC.

Medaille senior midfielder Mitchell Ali is the AMCC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Penn St. Behrend senior defender Andrew Mastovich has been named the AMCC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Alfred State opens up the season this weekend with a pair of matches. They travel to Elmira on Friday (4 p.m.) and host Wells on Sunday (2 p.m.).

The AMCC Championship will be held Nov. 9 at the site of the highest remaining seed, with the winner earning the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.