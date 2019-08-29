CORNING - The winner of the Netflix art glass competition show "Blown Away", artist Deborah Czeresko, will provide a live narrated demonstration today in the Amphitheater Hot Shop at the Corning Museum of Glass.

Czeresko, who also provided a live demonstration Wednesday, will be at the CMoG Hot Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, according to Mickey Dann, a CMoG spokesman. She will again provide live demonstrations at CMoG Oct. 1-6, and Oct. 14-18.

The show’s challenges encouraged all contestants to explore new concepts in glass. During her residency, Czeresko will revisit some of the ideas she first began playing with while participating in "Blown Away".

“I think the show was amazing,” said Eric Meek, CMoG Hot Glass Programs Manager and a guest evaluator on the Netflix series. “They did a really good job portraying what glass making is all about. We were really supportive that the partnership protereyed glass making in such a beautiful way. It couldn’t have turned out better.”

Meek said one thing that excited him Wednesday at the CMoG Hot Shop since Czeresko was here is families coming to see the demonstration.

“What I’ve heard over and over again is people say they don’t watch television with my kids,” Meek said. “But my family all sat together and watched the show and talked about the different competitors. It’s been fun to see families coming together and wanting to meet (Czeresko) and talking to her.”

Czeresko’s work originates from personal experience influenced by the complexities of modern day political and social ideas.

Her thematic approach addresses the gendering of occupations and art through the lens of a mythical female maestro.

“I use glass because of its paradoxical nature as a shapeshifting, gender-defying material,” Czeresko said. “Those qualities make it perfect for me to explore work that combines aesthetics with a social or political message.”

A New York City-based artist, Czeresko uses a range of approaches and techniques in her work including hot glass sculpting, performance, and collaboration.

During Czeresko’s residency, she will revisit some of the ideas she first began playing with while participating in "Blown Away", Dann said. The show’s challenges encouraged all contestants to explore new concepts in glass, and she is excited to see how she can expand her ideas.

Demonstrations at CMoG are free with admission, Dann said. Tickets are $10 for local visitors living in area codes starting with 148, 149, and 169. Kids and teens 17 and under are always free.