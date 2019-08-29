Dedicated area residents gave 182.75 hours in July

HORNELL — Volunteers at St. James Hospital contributed 182.75 hours to various departments throughout the hospital during the month of July.

Those departments include Environmental Services, Information Desk, Gift Shop, Emergency Room, Progressive Care and Medical Records.

The following volunteers are acknowledged for their service during July: Joan Brown, Laura Vetter, Margaret Johnson, Gerard St. James, Donna Kull, Jane Cronin, Aurelie Gurtner, Pat Maker, Nancy Rich, Peg Pierce, Theresa Ludden, Bonnie Ritter- Makitra, Theresa Ambuski, Kathy Burdick.

St. James is actively searching for additional volunteers. Interested individuals are invited to call Connie Mullen at 607-324-8748 to learn more about volunteer opportunities and get started on their volunteer journey.