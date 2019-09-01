LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six students from GST BOCES participated in the Skills USA National Leadership and Skills Conference held in Louisville, Kentucky in June.

The students earned the opportunity to compete at nationals by placing in their categories in the New York State competition in April. Students from across the country competed in more than 100 different trade, technical and leadership fields.

Representing GST BOCES was:

Coopers Education Center, Coopers Plains

5th place: Collision Damage Appraisal - Samantha Welch, Auto Body Repair, Bradford.

9th place: Esthetics - Hailee Eggleston, Cosmetology, Addison; Paige Skinner – model, Campbell-Savona.

13th place: Automotive Refinishing - Josh Conner, Auto Body Repair, Campbell-Savona

Wildwood Education Center, Hornell

6th place: Diesel Equipment Technology - Alec Hurlbut, Heavy Equipment, Canaseraga.

12th place: Power Equipment Technology - Benjamin Stilson, Heavy Equipment, Avoca.