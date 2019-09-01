DANSVILLE — The Dansville Area Historical Society has just been awarded a $7,500 Conservation Treatment Grant to conserve and repair a silk tea gown, circa 1870-1900, worn by Dr. Kate J. Jackson, of the Jackson Sanatorium family. The dress has been on exhibit at the Museum for many years, and now requires extensive repair work.

The Greater Hudson Heritage Network (GHHN) awarded $122,535 in conservation treatment grants to 21 organizations, located in 17 counties of New York State, in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).

“This year 48 grant applications were received at GHHN from institutions from 32 counties in New York State, requesting an aggregate of $385,018 in grant support. In all, requests were made for the treatment of 71 objects ... 2019 Conservation Treatment Grant awards range from $2,654 to the maximum amount of $7,500,” a press release from GHHN stated.

Dr. Kate Jackson's dress is one of the few objects that the museum has from the Jackson’s 60-year ownership of the Castle on the Hill. Kate Johnson arrived in Dansville as a stenographer to Dr. James Caleb Jackson who famously was the inventor of breakfast cereal, physician of hydrotherapy, renowned abolitionist, and friends with Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, among others.

Kate married Jackson’s son, James H. Jackson, and by the 1870s, they were running “Our Home on the Hillside,” later renamed the Jackson Sanatorium. It was here that Clara Barton came for the water cure in 1876, and remained in Dansville off and on for ten years and helped establish the first local society of the American Red Cross.

Kate not only served as physician and matron of “the San” but also was active in Dansville civic groups.

Nearby organizations that also received grant money include Big Springs Museum in Caledonia and Steuben County Historical Society in Bath.