PAINTED POST - Local lottery players need to check their tickets.

Store employees say the Dandy Mini Mart at 304 South Hamilton St. in Painted Post sold a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket on Tuesday, Aug. 27, according to store lottery ticket records.

The $1 million prize has not been claimed by the ticket’s owner yet, according to Dandy Mini Mart employee Keegan O’Neill.

Whomever purchased the winning ticket can call or visit any location that sells lottery tickets, where they will be provided with information to begin the process of claiming their winnings.

Mega Millions winners have between 180 days to a year to claim their prizes, depending on the state where the ticket was purchased.

Tax-wise, every state deducts 24 percent in federal taxes from lottery winnings of more than $5,000. In New York, an additional 8.8 percent in taxes is claimed by the state.