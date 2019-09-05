WAYLAND — A gas main was ruptured in the area of Washington Street and Scott Street in Wayland this morning.

NYSEG crews quickly responded to the area and secured the site, though the smell of natural gas may linger in the area today.

“Earlier today, a contractor in the Town of Wayland struck a gas main, causing damage to the infrastructure," said NYSEG Corporate Communications Manager Michael Jamison. "NYSEG crews responded quickly and made the site safe, isolating the impact to two customers. Residents in the area of Washington Street and Scott Street may continue to smell the odor of natural gas periodically throughout the day."

NYSEG crews also responded to Wayland-Cohocton Central School to ensure the safety of students.

"Out of an abundance of caution, NYSEG dispatched personnel to the Wayland-Cohocton School District to monitor the air quality while crews sealed off the line," Jamison said. "At no time were students in jeopardy and NYSEG expects to fully repair the damage within the day"

Jamison also stressed the importance of knowing what is underground before starting any digging project.

"NYSEG would like to remind the public about the importance of digging safely by 811 before the start of any excavation project,” he said.

Contractors and homeowners should have underground utilities marked before digging – this is essential to protect themselves and others from injury and to prevent damage to underground utility lines. Remember to contact Dig Safely New York by calling 811 at least two and not more than 10 full working days before the start of any excavation project.

Every year, there are dozens of incidents involving third-party damage to NYSEG and RG&E underground natural gas and electric facilities. These incidents can put people’s lives in danger and interrupt essential utility service.

“Contractors are required by law to call Dig Safely New York before digging, and we strongly encourage do-it-yourselfers to call as well,” said Mike Eastman, Vice President - Gas Operations, NYSEG and RG&E. “Whether you’re putting in a foundation or just putting up a fence, making this simple call will help keep everyone safe.”

Follow these tips for a safer project:

Plan to have underground utilities marked as part of all underground construction.

Mark out the area of construction.

Call Dig Safely New York, a free and easy service at 811 or 1.800.962.7962.

Provide adequate training and supervision on a jobsite to assure that good construction practices are followed.

Properly maintain all underground utility markings.

Hand dig in the area of underground facilities.

Provide adequate protection and support for underground facilities.

If underground facilities are damaged or disturbed, notify RG&E at 1.800.743.1702 for natural gas or 1.800.743.1701 for electricity. NYSEG can be notified by calling 1.800.572.1121 for a natural gas emergency and 1.800.572.1131 for an electric emergency. NYSEG will come right away to ensure the site is safe and make repairs if required.

Use and properly install suitable backfill material around underground facilities.