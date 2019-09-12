5 towns on board, Friendship still evaluating

WELLSVILLE — The Town of Wellsville continues to iron out the details in its shared assessor agreement, an innovative shared services measure between a handful of townships that aims to save taxpayer dollars.

Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth said Wednesday night that town governments in Alma, Amity, Andover and Willing are on track to join Wellsville in the program. Another party, the Town of Friendship, has tabled the motion for the time being as it considers the agreement further.

The plan calls for the towns to utilize one assessor, Timothy Joseph Dannheim.

“Mr. Dannheim will decline that appointment if they (Friendship) do not participate in the shared service agreement, and will decline any appointment not participating in the shared service agreement,” Alsworth said at Wednesday night’s town board meeting.

Councilwoman Patty Graves said Dannheim meeting with Friendship leaders could help resolve any lingering issues.

“That should alleviate their concerns. I believe it’s just the way that they were reading the wording,” said said. “I’m hopeful that will resolve.”

Alsworth said the financial agreement would be adjusted accordingly if Friendship decides to opt out.

“They very much want to move forward,” he said. “We’ve love to have Friendship on board, but if they don’t there will be no change to each township’s budgetary impact.”

Alsworth previously said the agreement is expected to save the town around $30,000 annually, with additional savings during the re-val process — https://www.wellsvilledaily.com/news/20190815/wellsville-leads-cost-saving-shared-service

In another ongoing matter, Alsworth provided an update on fire protection talks, with members of the town and village government looking to meet soon.

“I believe the village is working diligently right now with all the different fire companies in Wellsville,” he said. “We’re working diligently together to see what we can do moving forward. It sounds like the tide has turned in a positive direction where people are willing to be a little more open-minded.”

Alsworth thanked Village liaison Ed Fahs for his tireless efforts in working through the matter.

Graves provided an update on the recent shared services meeting hosted by Allegany County.

“It seems like they’ve got some momentum there. It doesn’t look like that’s going to go away,” Graves said of the push for increasing shared services, from the state on down.

The board noted that the shared assessor plan is one of the few efforts to come out of last year’s countywide shared services meetings that fulfilled a state mandate to the county.

“This is one of the only qualifying things in the entire county that moved forward. They’re pretty eager to help,” Alsworth said.

Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold reported crews are busy with road work around the town, with work performed on Madison Hill Wednesday.

The board moved forward with a plan to purchase a loader/snowblower for the airport, while the old snowblower will be sold once the new one is received.