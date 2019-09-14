Public invited to offer input Tuesday

DANSVILLE — The Village of Dansville is excited to announce the launch of its 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan design and development.

The Village has engaged MRB Group of Rochester to gain insight with the public and the Village Board to determine the best projects in which to invest over the next five years.

A capital improvement plan is a five-year forecast of the Village’s facility and equipment needs to ensure that major expenses are planned for adequately. The plan will evaluate Village streets, sidewalks, parks, parking lots, water and wastewater infrastructure, and other key assets to ensure that we prioritize future investments.

To kick off the plan, the Village Board will host a Public Input Session on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Village Offices. Residents are invited to attend the session, and to provide your feedback on Village projects requiring support. Residents will engage in interactive mapping of potential projects, and are asked to fill out a survey to provide additional information on Village needs.

Insights from this and future public engagement efforts will be used to shape the Village’s five- year plan. The plan will be developed over the course of the next several months, and will be released prior to the 2020 budget.

All are welcome to attend the session. For more information, contact Matt Horn at MRB Group by email (matt.horn@mrbgroup.com), or by phone at (315) 220-0740.