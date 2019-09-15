A team of Penn Yan FFA Chapter members is preparing to compete in a national level agronomy contest next month.

They and other members of the Penn Yan FFA Chapter competed in Career Development Event contests at the New York State Fair in August. They competed in seven different contests over four days with many high-ranking individuals and teams.

The team of Triana Burgos-Farnan (first place individual), Lee Miller (fourth place individual), Connor Moore (seventh place individual), and Mackenzie Sapp (eighth place individual) placed first in the Agronomy contest, and will be moving on to compete at the National FFA Convention this October in Indianapolis, Ind.

This contest consisted of several parts including equipment identification, weed/pest identification, crop identification, hay evaluation, a written knowledge test, and a team scenario they solved together. This is the second consecutive year Penn Yan FFA students have competed at the National FFA Convention.

Triana, Mackenzie, and Lee also competed in the Horticulture/Vegetable Crop Contest, and placed second.

This contest consisted of identification of fruit, vegetable, flowering, and ornamental plants. They also had a general knowledge test and judging of plant specimens. Triana placed first individually, and Lee placed seventh individually.

Triana competed in the Tree Identification contest and was fourth individual and placed seventh as a team of one against teams that had two members. She had to identify tree specimens common in New York, and take a written test about tree species.

The team of Connor Moore and Dominic Ferlito competed in several contests Saturday, Aug. 24. They were the top placing team in Agricultural Electrification which included a test, identification of parts, meter readings, and a team activity of wiring a circuit.

Dominic was the first place individual in the contest, and Connor was the fourth place individual. In Small Engine Troubleshooting, they placed fifth as a team, and Connor was fourth place individual. They also competed in Diesel Engine Troubleshooting, and placed fourth as a team. Connor was fifth place individual, and Dominic was eighth individual.

Dominic and Connor teamed up with Braden MacPherson to compete in the Meat Evaluation contest where they placed ninth as a team in a very competitive field. They had to identify meat cuts from beef, lamb, and pork, judge meat cuts, do a team activity, and a written knowledge exam.

To help fund the Agronomy team’s trip to the National Convention, the FFA will be hosting the annual chicken barbecue from 11 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 in the Penn Yan Academy Cafeteria. Dinners will be $10 each. Funds raised will help members with travel expenses to the National Convention in Indianapolis next month.

It’s recommended that dinners be pre-ordered because walk-in customers may be turned away if dinners are not available. Some people were turned away last year.To pre-order tickets, contact FFA Advisor Carlie Bossard at cbossard@pycsd.org or call 315-536-4408 ext 4134. A limited number of walk-ins will be available.