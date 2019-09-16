Wills versus Trusts, an informational look at planning with Revocable Living Trusts, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Wayland Library, 101 W. Naples St.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County will partner with elder law attorney Patrick Roth, from Corning, to lead this workshop. He will present such information as how a revocable living trust based estate plan can help protect and secure a family's future, the unknown truths about planning with a revocable living trust, the 16 situations in which a trust can have legal advantages over a will and the truth about the hidden costs of a will based estate plan that no one talks about.

The workshop is free, but registration is required.

To register, call 607-664-2300.