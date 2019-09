Catholic Charities’ Retired Senior Volunteer Program will hold a volunteer fair event from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Watkins Glen Performing Arts Center, 906 N. Decatur St.

The free fair will be held in cooperation with the New York State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program and iCircle, and under the direction of NYConnects Long Term Care Council.

The event will feature local organizations that utilize volunteers, and raffles. Refreshments will be offered.

For information, call 535-2050.