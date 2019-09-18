Two accidents last week in Yates County resulted in multiple injuries requiring air lifts to Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital.

Details about a third crash were not available at press time.

Rte. 54, Torrey

At 7:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, a three vehicle crash occurred on Rte. 54 west of Dresden at the spur to Rte. 14. Yates County Sheriff’s Office Deputies (YCSO) report that according to witness statements, driver Moshe Kadmon, 74, of Israel, had stopped at the stop sign on the spur, then continued on to Rte. 54. Kadmon’s minivan was struck by a westbound pickup truck, driven by William Hamilton Jr., 54, of East Elm St., Penn Yan. The collision caused the truck to veer into the eastbound lane where it collided head-on with another pickup, driven by Lester Garman, 19, of Hewitt Road, Penn Yan.

First Responders, Dresden, Penn Yan, and West Lake Road Fire Departments, Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, Medic 55, and Yates Co. Emergency Management responded. After triage, Hamilton was flown to Strong by Mercy Flight helicopter with hip pain. Passenger Larry Zimmerman, 19, of Rte. 14, Penn Yan, received a laceration to the chin. He was treated at the scene. Two other passengers of Garman’s truck were uninjured, as were three elderly passengers of Kadmon’s van. No tickets have been issued as investigation continues.

Rte. 14A in Barrington

A similar accident also involving a driver from out of the area occurred at 12:17 p.m. Sept. 14 at the intersection of State Rtes. 14A and 230 in Barrington. According to YCSO, Candida R. Nieves, 68, of Luce St., Elmira, stopped at the stop sign on Rte. 230 and then attempted to turn north on 14A, driving into the path of the southbound vehicle of Franklin C. Johnston, 55, of Buckle Road, Penn Yan. The two vehicles met head on.

Dundee Fire & Ambulance, Penn Yan Ambulance, Medic 55, State Troopers, and Yates Co. Emergency Management responded. Passenger Hubert Nieves, 69, of Elmira, was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital with unspecified injuries. Passengers Jessica Nieves, 24, of Greenfield, with back and neck pains, James Nieves, 9, of Elmira, with shoulder pain, and Candida Nieves, with back and leg pain, were all taken by ambulances to Schuyler Hospital. Franklin Johnston, with back and leg pain, was taken by Dundee Ambulance to Strong.

The investigation continues.

East Elm St.

Penn Yan Police are investigating a two car crash that happened at the intersection of East Elm Street and Cherry Street in Penn Yan about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16.