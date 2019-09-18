DANSVILLE — September's Open Mic event at Dansville ArtWorks features sous chef and LP Tees owner by day, musician by night George Hochbrueckner on Friday, Sept. 27.

In his performance The Diversity of Guitar, Hochbrueckner will use different guitars and effects to play diverse styles and musical ideas.

The Open Mic Performing Arts Series runs fourth Fridays at Dansville ArtWorks February through November and starts at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Audience members are invited to participate in the open mic portion following the featured artist with family friendly performances.

Open Mic is free and open to the public; light refreshments provided; donations are welcome.

Dansville ArtWorks Inc., a nonprofit arts organization, operates and manages a community arts center and gift shop located at 153 Main Street, Dansville. ArtWorks hosts art exhibits and performing arts events and features consigned original local artwork and books, serving on average 30 artists and authors at any given time. Art workshops for adults and children are also offered.

Three successful community arts programs are managed by ArtWorks: Chalk Walk & ArtsFest, Fairy Doors of Dansville, and the Open Mic Performing Arts Series. Dansville ArtWorks’ mission is to cultivate and enhance the visual, literary, and performing arts opportunities in the greater Dansville community. An active member of the Dansville Area Chamber of Commerce, ArtWorks participates regularly in First Friday events and hosts Santa during Winter in the Village. The arts center and gift shop is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. For more information: www.dansvilleartworks.com, Facebook/DansvilleArtWorks, dansvilleartworks@gmail.com, 585.335.4746.