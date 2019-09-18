BATH — Steuben County Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti has announced that County Route 10, in the Town of Bath, will be closed from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 to all traffic between the Bath Village line and Turnpike Road.

Some 2,400 cars per day use the popular route between Bath and several towns south of Bath.

Work on replacing cross-over pipes on the 1-mile stretch has been timed to accommodate school and standard employment schedules, Spagnoletti said.

The detour route during the closures, is Moore Road, Turnpike Road and County Route 15 (Knight Settlement Road), will be posted to alert motorists.