Two Bills tickets will be given away

WELLSVILLE — Crosstown Alliance’s annual Family Fall Festival is set for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at 450 North Highland Avenue in the Village of Wellsville. The event is open to the community.



This year’s annual Family Fall Festival is giving away two free Buffalo Bills vs. Miami (SEC 240) tickets. Alfred State is providing all of the food. The festival will feature a Chili Cook-Off, a Petting Zoo from Overland Morgan Horse Farm, and a Jerusalem donkey. Tons of games and food and it's all free.

You don't have to bring a pot of chili, just come and enjoy.