Chief: 'It could have been a lot worse'

ALFRED — A Webster man was issued appearance tickets in Alfred Village Court after an errant arrow struck the top of the Alfred Police Department’s patrol car port.

Louis Shengulette, 21, was charged with reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The arrow was discovered around 4 p.m. Thursday. A short investigation ensued and Shengulette admitted to shooting the arrow into the carport, police said.

Alfred Police Chief Paul Griffith said officers went over to the nearby house during the investigation and “there sat the bow and arrows” when Shengulette opened the door. Griffith said Shengulette did not intentionally shoot the arrow at the police department.

“It was apparently a buddy’s bow. He went to shoot it and didn’t know exactly what he was doing and let one fly,” Griffith told The Spectator. “We’re right next to the fire station, the fire department guys are going in and out, the Montessori school is walking kids in the area. It could have been a lot worse.”

Additional charges may be pending following consultation with the Department of Environmental Conservation regarding firing the bow in such a manner within the village.

Griffith urged residents to respect weapons of all kinds and follow proper safety protocols.

“It’s definitely a teachable moment,” Griffith said.