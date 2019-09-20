WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom Reed was discharged from a Washington hospital Thursday evening a few hours after collapsing in the Cannon House Office Building.

The Republican congressman from New York said in a statement Friday that he had an undiagnosed case of pneumonia.

“Thank you to everyone for their thoughts and prayers. After my evaluation by the doctors at George Washington University Hospital, it turns out I had a previously undiagnosed case of pneumonia,” Reed said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to work on Monday.”

Reed spokesman Will Reinert said in a statement to WENY Thursday night that his boss was “discharged with a prescription for a few days rest.”

Earlier in the day Reed was waiting to appear in a live interview with Fox News when he fell. The Cannon Rotunda commonly serves as a backdrop for television spots.

Reed’s collapse Thursday was not his first health scare. Right before he was scheduled to join the House after winning a 2010 special election, a pulmonary embolism put him in the hospital, prompting major lifestyle changes.