URBANA - A plan to open a dog park that started nearly a year ago with a couple people just talking about it, is now getting closer to becoming a reality.

Paul Wilson, an organizer, said work is currently underway to raise needed funds to open a dog park on an acre site just south of the Urbana Town Hall on Pleasant Valley Road just off State Route 54A.

“It will be a public dog park,” Wilson said. “It’s not just for the residents of the Town of Urbana, that’s one point I want to make sure that people understand.”

The group has raised about a quarter of the $33,000 needed to purchase the large fence and other needed items to open the dog park, Wilson said. The current name of the park is the Urbana Dog Park, but it could eventually have a different name.

Wilson said the dog park, which is expected to open next spring, will offer two different gated areas, one for smaller dogs and another for larger dogs.

“The dog park with be free to all and open to the public throughout the year,” Wilson said. “The owners clean up after their dogs and they have to have their dogs under control at all times. The park will be open from dawn to dust.”

Wilson said eventually plans are to build a small park area next to the dog park.

“At some point we want to keep raising funds and put in a gazebo, benches and other improvements,” Wilson said. “But for right now the important thing is raising the funds for the dog park.”

Sandy Heil, also an organizer, said once the funds are raised for the dog park work will be set to go.

“There will be no 90 degree corners in the dog park when it is constructed,” Wilson said. “So no dog could be pinned in the corners of it.”

The acre site that will be used for the dog park is owned by the Town of Urbana.

“We don’t own the property, it’s the towns, but the Town Board is so excited about having a dog park,” Wilson said. “They have been very cooperative. It’s raising the funds that is the key.”

Once the dog park is open and running the Town of Urbana has agreed to do needed mowing at the site.

Wilson said there are currently more than 500 dogs in the Town of Urbana.

“With the dog society today you see more and more dog parks, but you also see people controlling their dogs and pushing them away, so there is a need for dog parks,” Wilson said. “The dogs are looking for people to socialize with."

The closest dog park is currently located in the Village of Painted Post and Corning City officials are currently considering placing a dog park at one of the city’s parks.

To learn more about the dog park project, further details and progress, or to provide financial support follow them on facebook at Urbana Dog Park.