The annual Agricultural Tour offered to local government and business leaders by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County was well attended Monday, Sept. 9.

Christy Hoepting (Cornell Vegetable Program Specialist) and Judson Reid (Harvest N.Y. Manager) spoke at Torrey Farms on the former swamp that is the Potter muck. One of the largest specialty vegetable crop farms operations in the state, on their 1,200 acres in Potter, they primarily grow sweet corn, onions, carrots, cabbage, squash, cucumbers, and potatoes with a considerable impact on the local produce economy.

At Sachieli’s Farm Fresh Foods Inc. in Middlesex, Lucien Sacheli and his father-in-law, Bill Rohrer, talked of the value of high-quality, local produce and best practices in canning their products without preservatives.

On the bus ride, 4-H Team Leader Jen Clancey gave an update on the 4-H year; Finger Lakes Grape Program Technician Don Caldwell gave an update on this year’s grape harvest; and Cailtin Vore from Cornell’s Vegetable Program, discussed high tunnel vegetable production.

At Keuka Lake’s Camp Cory, over a lunch provided by Oak Hill Bulk Foods, CCE-Yates County Natural Resources Educator Laura Bailey gave timely information on the HAB (Harmful Algal Blooms) Program and the local Watercraft Steward Program in monitoring and protecting the Finger Lakes.