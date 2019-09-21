CORNING - State University of New York Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson concluded 64-campus tour of the SUNY college system Friday with a visit to Corning Community College.

Johnson spent several hours touring CCC's new Health Education Center along with the college facilities on the main campus. She was accompanied by new college president Dr. William Mullaney, and talked with faculty and students throughout the tour.

Johnson said she came away impressed with the student body, staff and facilities at CCC.

“The students are amazing,” she said. “Oh my gosh, they’re incredibly committed, they’re dedicated and they like working. I’m looking forward to meeting some of the faculty and of course, tremendous respect for the administration. And the facilities are just really excellent.”

Among the topics Johnson, Mullaney and faculty covered throughout the tour was individualized education -- how SUNY staff can help the individual student lay a foundation that will carry them to success following their time in school -- as well as discussion regarding the CCC facilities and the community itself.

Two-year schools such as CCC fill an important role in the system, Johnson said.

“[SUNY community colleges] introduce students to college and high quality programs, and then provide a guided pathway to a four-year school or a career,” she said.

Mullaney said he hopes Johnson left CCC with a good impression on Friday -- and said he was impressed with students and staff for how they presented themselves to the chancellor.

“I hope that she was able to see how committed we are to helping our students succeed,” he said. “She met a lot of faculty and students along the way, and I was incredibly proud of how they were able to showcase what they do and talk about their commitment to students.”