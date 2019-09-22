ALFRED — Hundreds of local elementary students had a great time learning about agriculture and animals recently as Alfred State College once again hosted Kiddie Ag Day.

Participating schools included: Belfast, Fillmore, Bolivar-Richburg, Arkport, Avoca, Jasper-Troupsburg, Scio, Bath, Andover, Cuba-Rushford, Canaseraga and Hornell.

During the day, approximately 750 first- and second-graders toured the college farm, learning about agriculture and where their food comes from. Alfred State Agriculture and Veterinary Technology Department students served as tour guides for the event.

Dr. Phil Schroeder, chair of the department, said, “We had a great day even though it rained. Our students did an incredible job teaching these young people about the importance of agriculture and food production.”