Main Street service connections completed; Oak Hill remains a problem

ARKPORT — Arkport trustees were briefed on the latest developments in the $3.1 million water project last week, learning that all service connections for Main Street water department customers have been completed.

“After today, (contractor V & B Underground Utilities) finished their last service on Main Street,” Logan Sliter, Arkport Department of Public Works supervisor, told board members Sept. 17.

“Out of all the services on Main Street, they only had to open cut three of them. The last couple there gave them a lot of issues,” Sliter explained.

V & B was awarded a $1,472,263 contract in February 2018 to replace the aged, break-plagued water mains. Original estimates were for approximately 120 days of work. This phase of the project began more than 12 months ago.

The Arkport Village Board agreed in June to fine the contractor $800 per day starting July 1 for every day the project was not “substantially completed.” The fine was increased to $1,200 per day after Aug. 15.

The contractor, engineers and village officials met last month and set a new targeted completion date for the project — Oct. 1.

Sliter said restoration work still remains, but water main and customer service hookups are completed all the way south to the Village Cafe.

Oak Hill remains problematic.

“From the foot of Oak Hill to the top is still fighting them,” Sliter said. "They still have leaks on it. And they have not been working on that lately.

“They have been doing services. They are starting services from the bottom of Oak Hill, by Ron Kennell’s, then they’ll work their way up to the foot of the hill. They are going to start with the short ones."

“So the end is near. Or coming,” said Jon Hedges, Arkport deputy mayor.

“Oak Hill is what is killing them right now,” Sliter responded.

In a related matter, a water main was hit earlier this month, resulting in a Friday, Sept. 13 boil water advisory for about three residences, Sliter said. The advisory was lifted on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Cemetery Report

Sexton Tom Hunt's monthly report noted that seven burials took place and four lots were sold. Hunt also reported the restoration of two headstones in the old cemetery.

Arkport Book Center

The monthly report by director Cathy Smith said 275 books were checked out from the center in August. There were 184 Arkport-owned books borrowed and 54 Southern Tier Library System books checked out. The book center placed orders for 29 inter-library loan books.

The book center hosted 109 visitors during the month. Four books were donated and one volunteer assisted during the month.