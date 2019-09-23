HORNELL — A Hornell Police Department investigation into the sale and distribution of methamphetamine in the City of Hornell led to the arrest of two people after a traffic stop on Hornell Street over the weekend.

Hornell Police initiated the traffic stop at about 6 p.m. Friday evening. During the stop, police said officers found the occupants of the vehicle to be in possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine which was prepackaged for street sale. Officers also found them to be in possession of packaging materials, a scale, a methamphetamine smoking device, syringe, and a quantity of money.

Arrested in the investigation were Sarah J. King, 28, of Canisteo, and Michael L. Stanaszak, 34, of Elmira.

Both King and Stanaszak have been charged with third-degree criminal Sale of a controlled substance (class-B felony) and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class-B felony). King was also charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operation.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated, police said.

The investigation was headed by Sgt./Investigator Tom Aini with assistance from Chief Ted Murray, Capt. Mike Sexsmith, Officers Pete McDaniels, Stuart McHenry, Dan Murray and Ian Hamilton. Hornell Police were also assisted by the New York State Police.