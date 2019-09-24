Owner has 30 days to remedy situation

WELLSVILLE — A home at 86 E. Hanover Street has officially been declared an unsafe building following a lengthy public hearing Monday night in the Village of Wellsville.

Village Mayor Randy Shayler said property owner Heather Weimer will be served with a legal order to remedy by Codes Officer Jo Fenske as soon as possible. Upon delivery, Weimer will then have 30 days to clean the property out and bring it up to code. The village will have authority to check on the progress during that time. The action taken Monday night addresses the structure; another legal action is in the works to address the state of the lawn.

The Wellsville codes office has been dealing with the property since 2013, when the neighboring Hamlin family brought concerns to the village board. The Hamlins were present Monday night to see the effort through.

The property presents codes concerns on multiple fronts, Shayler said. Most notably, the home does not have proper egress in the event of a fire or other emergency.

“There is no viable egress from the building if something happened. It also needs to be safe for emergency personnel,” Shayler said. “There is no way it is safe for fire or ambulance rescue people to come in and out in an emergency.”

The Health Department has also inspected the property and has concerns about animal waste and other issues.

Shayler said the ball is in Weimer’s court regarding the future of the property.

“She now has total control of the situation. She has 30 days from when she gets the order to have this squared around,” Shayler said. “She’s in total control, not the village board or anyone else. If she chooses to remedy the situation, fantastic.”

GreenSpace power

In another matter, the board heard a request from Cassandra Bull, President of Art for Rural America, the local non-profit that has spearheaded the Fassett GreenSpace. Bull presented a request to waive the cost of electric at the site on North Main Street.

The board hailed AFRA for its work in revitalizing the formerly empty lot where the Fassett Hotel once stood, but declined to grant the request. However, thanks to the generosity of a village resident, the site’s anticipated electrical needs should be covered for the next year after a $100 donation was made to AFRA.

“We commended them for the work they’ve done,” Shayler said. “Our concern was with the vast number of not-for-profits and their positive efforts in the community, to single (AFRA) out as the one to waive its electric bill would not be appropriate.”

Plans call for the site to use solar energy in the future, so Monday night’s donation might be the last time the GreenSpace has to worry about an electric bill.

Fire dept.

In fire business, Trustee Ed Fahs reported he and Trustee Jeff Monroe continue to be in negotiations with Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth and the Town Board in regards to the Fire Protection Contract. The discussions have been very productive and will continue, Fahs said.

The Wellsville Voluntary Fire Company added Kayla Day, Lucas Greene and Josh Fugatt to the rolls.

The Dyke Street Engine Company added Cory Joyce and Brittany Zajicek to the rolls. Nate Little, Kasey Little and Jared Hammar were removed from the rolls.

The Fire Advisory Committee motion from the last Board meeting was amended to include two members from the community, ideally one from the Village and one from the Town.

Leaf collection

Finally, with the leaves falling, DPW reminded residents to pile their leaves at the curb rather than bagging them. DPW equipment will be by to suck them up more efficiently than picking up the bagged leaves.