BATH | Monday’s Steuben County Legislature meeting included hires and appointments, purchases and environmental reviews -- but the most contentious item, carrying over from a committee meeting earlier this month, was the cost municipalities pay to dispose of demolition waste at the county landfill.

The issue before legislators was waiving tipping fees from the demolition of a former commercial property at the corner of Naples and Main streets in the Village of Wayland, at the request of the village.

Legislator Robert Nichols noted, as he did at the Public Works Committee meeting earlier in the month, that the county already has a discounted fee schedule for municipalities to use the landfill.

The discounted rate in this case would be $200 per ton, down from the normal fee of $250 per ton -- that’s a relatively high rate because the waste will contain asbestos, according to Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti.

“Why do we have a municipal rate if we continually waive it?,” asked Legislator Scott Van Etten of Caton.

“The county has in a number of cases waived the fee for collaborative projects,” County Manager Jack Wheeler said. “We’ve done a number for the Corning Housing Partnership, the City of Corning, and also the Land Bank.”

But he said that’s a different situation than the one envisioned in setting the reduced municipal rate for demolition waste.

“Housing demolition wasn’t really contemplated in the municipal rate, I believe,” Wheeler said.

He said the village is presenting it as a public service project.

“It’s a property that is on their Main Street that is condemned or being condemned, and to improve the neighborhood, they wanted to tear it down,” Wheeler said.

Legislator John Malter, who represents the area, noted that the property has been vacant and has been turned over to the village. He said it’s partially collapsed and considered a safety hazard.

Wheeler noted that there was discussion of a collaborative demolition for the Wayland property involving county Public Works employees, but it was found to be “too complicated of a project.”

He said the process has been to bring the determination of waiving the landfill fees to legislators in each case to make the determination of whether it’s a targeted demolition in the public interest.

“We need to set some type of parameters of who qualifies” to streamline the process, Nichols said.

The specific waiver for Wayland was approved by the Legislature, with Nichols, Van Etten and Legislator Thomas Ryan of Canisteo voting against.

Public Works Committee Chair Gary Swackhamer said the larger issue would be considered further at the committee’s next meeting.

Also on Monday, the Legislature advanced a newly-structured driver diversion program -- that’s a local law change which will require a public hearing and another vote to approve.

The program would allow drivers to improve their skills and increase road safety in the county, often at reduced cost versus paying their tickets and fines.

Legislators also approved the hiring of an additional attorney and paralegal and the use of existing funds for computer equipment to help the District Attorney’s Office meet the increased requirements imposed by new state rules.

On top of changes already in place or being implemented involving arraignments and changes to how youthful offenders are handled by the system, new regulations require large amounts of information to be turned over to those accused of a crime, including misdemeanors and traffic violations, District Attorney Brooks Baker said earlier this month when the issue was discussed in committee.

The additional staff and computers, and likely more, will be needed to meet those demands, he said.