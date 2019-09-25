BATH — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Navigation Unit will be instructing the NYS Boater Safety Course at the Steuben County Public Safety Building, 7007 Rumsey Street Ext. in Bath on the following dates:

Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring proof of age for all students attending. The minimum age to attend is 10 years old.

The class is limited to 30 students, so call 607-622-3911 to confirm your attendance.

Currently, any individual born on or after May 1, 1996 wishing to operate any recreational vessel must have successfully completed an approved Boater Safety Course.

After Jan. 1, 2020 this shall apply to all operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1993.

After Jan. 1, 2021 this shall apply to all operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1988.

After Jan. 1, 2022 this shall apply to all operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1983.

After Jan. 1, 2023 this shall apply to all operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1978.

After Jan. 1, 2024 this shall apply to all operators.

Any individual wishing to operate a Personal Watercraft, at any age, 14 years or older, must successfully complete an approved Boater Safety Course.

The course is designed as a comprehensive boating course, teaching the fundamentals of safe boating operation and has been approved by the National Association of the Boating Law Administrators. Upon successful completion of the eight hour course the attendee will receive a NYS Boater Safety Certificate.