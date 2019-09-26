Hornell High debuts student-run credit union

HORNELL — Dealing with customers and coworkers, depositing and withdrawing funds, transferring money and cashing checks — Hornell students will be receiving some real-world experience this school year.

On Wednesday, students and staff cut the ribbon on a new ServU Credit Union branch located at the high school. Dubbed “The Vault,” the operation joins similar ventures at schools in Bath and Dundee.

“They are learning a real life simulation of a job that we do at the credit union. This is actually a preview of what’s coming in the world for them,” said ServU Senior Vice President Lauran Wilson. “This is a work experience. They are also getting financial literacy classes that they’ll be doing, and then they’re going to be going into classrooms with us to teach their peers. That’s the exciting part of it.”

The Vault student-workers include Courtney Bailey, Virginia Campbell, Olyvia LaPierre, Natalia Mix, Jessica Ramsey, Jaden Sciotti and Vivianne Spitulnik. The students, ranging from grades 10-12, volunteered to participate in the program and put a nice notch on their resumes.

“ServU has been great about coming in and doing all the trainings and telling us exactly what they need,” said Hornell Assistant Principal Julie Smith.

The Vault will be open every Wednesday when school is in session. The students will receive a hands-on experience in the daily operations of a transactional teller line and be able to perform basic banking functions.

“Anything that you would do at the credit union, they can do right here,” Wilson said. "It’s all done by the students.”

The contained, secure system is open only to students and staff in the Hornell School District. It is not open to the public.

Tasha Davison is serving as the ServU student advisor, with Kelly Partridge providing oversight.

ServU Credit Union currently operates two other student-run branches, one at Haverling High School and the other at the Dundee High School. These branches are now open for their second year of operation. This year, student tellers will focus on continuing to provide service to teachers, peers and school employees. They will also work to develop and present financial literacy sessions to share their knowledge with other students.

Wilson said once Hornell shifts into teaching financial literacy, ServU will explore where it will locate its next student branch.