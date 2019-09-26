WASHINGTON, DC — Steuben County Youth Bureau Coordinator Bill Caudill will be one of the first participants in the nation to attend the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Appalachian Leadership Institute.

The county Youth Bureau coordinator for the nearly 8 years, Caudill was selected from 180 applicants for the 40- member class and will take part in a nine-month program to build skills in best practices reviews, field visits, mentoring and networking.

“Bill has spent a majority of his life in various parts of the Appalachian Region — from Mississippi to New York — and truly has a passion for the growth of this region,” county Manager Jack Wheeler said. “I can attest to his commitment and capabilities, and I can think of no better candidate for acceptance to the program.”

The program is provided and funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission, and includes travel and accommodations.

The classes will include six seminars throughout the Appalachian region beginning Oct. 21-24. Commencement is set for July 2020 in Washington, D.C.

As a part of the Institute’s training, Caudill will work directly with other professionals in designing economic development proposals, turning community assets into long-term economic strategies and identifying resources needed to spur the economy.

Other skills taught in the class are:

· Locating and accessing investment capital from a variety of sources.

· Preparing competitive grant applications.

· Creating strong coalitions with other leaders in the region.

“This opportunity is a tremendous honor, and I appreciate the chance to have a positive impact on the future of Steuben County and the entire Appalachian Region,” Caudill said. “I want to thank (Legislature Chairman) Joe Hauryski and (County Manager) Jack Wheeler for their support and I look forward to sharing the results of the training activities with the Legislature, Administration, and other county and community leaders.”

The Appalachian Leadership Institute is a comprehensive regional leadership training program developed by the Appalachian Regional Commission in partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact.