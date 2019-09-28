Ribbon cutting held in downtown Belfast

BELFAST — Surrounded by an enthusiastic gathering of area residents, business owners, local officials and volunteers, 57th District State Senate candidate George Borrello cut the ribbon on his new Allegany County campaign headquarters at 39 Main Street in Belfast Friday evening.

He thanked supporters for their confidence in him and vowed to fight to ensure the voices of “the hardworking families, seniors, farmers and businesses are heard in a state Capital now dominated by New York City interests."

“This campaign has given me the opportunity to meet so many extraordinary people – people who work hard, provide for their families, volunteer their time and contribute to our communities. However, many of them are struggling with New York’s burdensome taxes, the high cost of operating a farm or business and diminishing opportunities. They are worried these pressures will drive them, or their grown children, to other, more affordable states,” said Borrello.

“I am running for the State Senate to be their advocate. With my combination of public and private sector experience, I will work to make sure residents can afford to live here and that job creators can afford to do business here. This area is my home and nothing is more important to me than working to ensure its vitality and future,” said Borrello.

Assemblyman Joseph Giglio (R-C-I, 148th District) was on hand.

“As County Executive, George Borrello has worked tirelessly to address some of Chautauqua County’s greatest challenges," he said. "He made county government leaner and more efficient, produced balanced budgets with no tax increases and tackled difficult issues through consensus-building. Now, more than ever, we need individuals with his leadership and collaborative approach in Albany.”

Dwight “Mike” Healy, Chairman of the Allegany County Republican Committee, endorsed Borrello's record.

“We are fortunate to have a State Senate candidate who not only has an outstanding resume, but who genuinely shares the values and concerns of the folks in Allegany County and across the 57th District," Healy said. "As Chautauqua County Executive, he has consistently gone the extra mile to get results and I know he will do the same as our State Senator.”

Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Robert Keis added, “Over the years, our region has benefited from the dedication, vision and hard work of many outstanding public servants, including Cathy Young, who left some big shoes to fill. I have no doubt that George Borrello is the right person to take that baton and run with it. He has the experience and tremendous commitment we need in our next State Senator. I look forward to working with him and all of his volunteers in the coming weeks to secure victory on Nov. 5.”

The headquarters will be open until Election Day to answer questions about the election, including how to become a registered voter and how to sign up for absentee voting, and to provide information about the candidate as well as campaign literature and lawn signs.

Borrello will face Democrat Austin Morgan in November.