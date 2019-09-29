The GST BOCES Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program is hosting the 11th Annual Coopers Education Center Car Show today from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Coopers Education Center is located just off Interstate 86 exit 42 (Coopers Plains).

Food and beverages will be available.

Spectator admission is $2 and car registration is $10. Fifty-one trophies will be awarded for best in class and show favorites.

Proceeds will benefit the student activity fund, which assists students as they travel to regional, state and national competitions.

The CTE Program offers training in more than 20 career areas to high school and adult students.