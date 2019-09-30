HARRISBURG – Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) will host the 17th annual Senior Citizens Expo on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Roulette Fire Hall, located at 12 River St.



The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and lunch will be provided.



“There are so many programs and services available to support our senior citizens, but it still can be difficult for people to find the help they need,” Causer said. “I encourage area senior citizens and their caregivers to take advantage of this opportunity to find a wealth of information in one convenient location.”



State, county and local exhibitors will be on hand to distribute information and answer questions. Information about health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, fire safety, financial planning, fraud protection, government services, hunting/fishing, and personal safety will be available. Health screenings will also be offered, and door prizes will be awarded.



Causer noted his offices in Bradford and Coudersport will be closed for the day due to the expo. Residents in need of assistance may contact the Kane office at 814-837-0880 or the Harrisburg office at 717-787-5075.



For more information, contact Causer’s Coudersport office at 814-274-9769 or visit www.RepCauser.com.