Family Life Ministries recently announced the hiring of Rodney Coe, of Bath, as its new theater arts director.

Coe will plan, develop and oversee the creative direction and implementation of Family Life’s theatrical productions, workshops and training programs.

He has worked as a professional actor and teacher for Sight and Sound Theaters, and has played the headlining role in “Jonah” and other roles such as Aaron in “Moses” and most recently Nicodemus in “Jesus.” He also served as an acting coach and taught Shakespeare for Sight and Sound Conservatory, an intensive training experience for acting students.

Coe made his first professional directorial debut with a production of “The Fantasticks” for the Hagerstown Players in Hagerstown, Indiana. He’s also written and directed multiple original works, several of which he staged at Quarry Community Church in Monticello, Minnesota.

Coe has a Bachelor of Science in musical theater and vocal performance from Ball State University.