WHITESVILLE — A beautiful setting that serves as the resting place for its community’s founders and generations of beloved citizens, and a spot where many local residents take a peaceful walk, the Whitesville Cemetery faces the challenges common to many rural cemeteries – fewer burials, expansive grounds, and keeping up with costs for regular maintenance and upkeep.

Working with the Allegany County Area Foundation (ACAF), Whitesville native Elton Harris has established a fund that will provide annual assistance to the Cemetery – to supplement the Cemetery Association’s own resources. The Lester and Dorotha Harris Fund for the Whitesville Rural Cemetery honors Mr. Harris’ parents while helping to keep the cemetery a beautiful, well-kept place for remembrance and for Whitesville citizens to walk.

Lester and Dorotha Harris were well-known in the community through their maple syrup production and involvement in numerous civic organizations, including the Grange, 4-H, and the historical society.

The first distribution to the Cemetery Association will be made in summer 2021. Interested persons may contribute to this fund through the Foundation.

With assets of $10 million, ACAF manages over 50 scholarship and grant funds.