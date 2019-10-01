WELLSVILLE — The Cardiac Rehab Program at Jones Memorial Hospital has been recertified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR), the hospital announced Tuesday.

This certification is recognition of Jones Memorial Hospital’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.

Cardiac Rehab is designed to help people recover faster and return to full, productive lives after being hospitalized with a heart event. Qualifying diagnoses or procedures include heart attack, balloon angioplasty, stent placement, bypass surgery, valve surgery, heart transplantation, and heart failure. The program includes exercise and education in group and individual settings.

“The individual exercise programs are designed based on the patient’s physical capabilities and limitation,” explained Devin Matthews, Cardiac Rehab Lead at JMH. “The education classes include disease specific information as well as counseling on nutrition, medications, exercise, emotional issues and stress management.”

To earn accreditation, Mr. Matthews completed an application process that required extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.

In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high quality patient care. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.

For more information about the Cardiac Rehab Program at Jones Memorial, talk to your health care provider or call the Cardiac Rehab department at (585) 593-1100, ext. 5371.