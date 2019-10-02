Bill Banker of Sundance Forge displaying work

ALMOND — For the 22nd year, Sundance Forge will be participating in the Allegany Artisans Studio Tour on Oct. 19-20.

Bill Banker of Sundance Forge restored two antique life-size horse head sculptures. The horseheads were damaged in a windstorm when they got loose and a cart wheeled down the owner’s driveway. The sculptures are delicate because they were made out of many pieces of thin metal soldered together. One ear was hanging by a thread and there were tears in the body as well as many holes.

These sculptures are believed to be a trade signs from the 1800’s and of the type used outside French restaurants and butcher shops that sold horse meat for human consumption. A similar one was featured in the popular TV program “Storage Wars.”

The sculpture is very detailed, from the long flowing mane to its nostrils, eyebrows and ears. The restoration included stabilizing by adding internal structure, remounting the ear, repairing tears, and patching the holes. Internal structure will allow the sculptures to be firmly mounted to prevent another windstorm disaster. The project was completed with the horseheads ready to be mounted on the customer’s barn.

The Allegany Artisans tour is a self-guided driving tour of artisan’s studios, in Allegany County.

This year is the 32nd year for the Allegany Artisans Tour which includes highly skilled artists. There are 32 artisans at 26 locations for the 2019 tour. Artisan’s products include clay, fiber, jewelry, metalwork, painting, wood, and other media. Visit the artisan in their studios of your choice and talk to the artisan. Also experience the Allegany county landscape. The website is www.alleganyartisans.com.

Follow directions on the website to get a full color brochure mailed to you or look for posters and brochures at your local merchants.