Business owner running unopposed in 5th Ward

HORNELL — Hornell Republican Alderman Daniel Warriner is seeking reelection to a second term on the Hornell Common Council.

Warriner, who represents Hornell’s 5th Ward on the Common Council, has the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines for the Nov. 5 general election.

No other candidates have filed petitions to appear on the ballot in the 5th Ward Common Council race, according to the Board of Elections.

“Serving the 5th Ward over the past two years has been a tremendous pleasure. I feel I’ve been able to give back and improve my community as much as I had hoped and more,” Warriner said in a press statement. “As a longtime business owner, homeowner, and landlord, I understand many of the same challenges that may affect both a municipality and resident. I would like to continue to work towards positive economic growth in the city and providing jobs to residents, providing affordable housing, maintaining a balanced budget, and improving infrastructure and blight.”

Warriner is the owner of the company Clean Plus, a full-service carpet and upholstery cleaning business, performing fire and water insurance claim restoration work as well.

Warriner said he recognizes the importance of “providing good customer service” to his constituents and to maintaining “positive working relationships” with his colleagues on the Common Council, the mayor’s office, city officials and city employees.

“As a father of three and a grandfather of six, I feel Hornell is a great place to raise a family. I look forward to giving back to the community and working to ensure the best for the 5th Ward and the City of Hornell currently and for generations to come,” he added.