Wellsville seniors learn the joys and needs of volunteering

WELLSVILLE — From making meatloaf to teasing kittens, seniors at Wellsville High School spent Thursday helping out in the community.

Teams of students took over duties at the Wellsville Community Kitchen, Highland Park Rehabilitation, Manor Care, Hart House and the SPCA Serving Allegany County. They also collected canned foods at Save-a-Lot in conjunction with the YMCA to benefit Hart House.

Organizer and social studies teacher Matt Burke said the second annual Senior Community Service Day helps students to realize the volunteer opportunities that are in the community.

"A month ago we had service organizations come in and talk to the seniors, then the students got to choose where they wanted to volunteer," he explained. "It is their opportunity to give back to the community and become more involved in the community."

The extra volunteers were able to give some relief to the volunteers at the Community Kitchen by preparing seven weeks worth of meals. The Community Kitchen serves free meals on Saturday for the needy. They serve an average of anywhere from a handful to a few dozen dinners.

The students prepared lasagna, meatlaof and peeled and sliced potatoes for scallop potatoes and potatoes augraten and chicken pot pie, ham and bean soup and chili.

"This is great because it gives us the flexibility to serve a variety of meals," said Shelley Dunne, who oversees the Community Kitchen.

"We're thankful to have them here because it helps us and introduces them to the joy of volunteering," she said.

Scott Swift, director of Hart Comfort House, said the students doing raking, cleaning and picking up outside "is helpful because there is so much maintenance that we often don't have the time to do it. They're helping to make this a pleasant and enjoyable place to be."

At the SPCA, Supervisor Misty Fahrenfeld echoed the sentiments.

"They're doing a lot of the tasks we don't have time to do on a daily basis," she said as 13 kids were washing windows, cleaning kennels and socializing cats and dogs.

At Highland Park, students interacted with the residents, talking, painting nails, and joining in games and activities.

Activity Director Kim Slawson said, "Having the students here is very helpful. We don't always have people who can participate one on one with the games. They give us more hands on deck to provide recreation for our residents."

Student Julie Baker said that she likes the real life experience she received at Highland.

"I've wanted to be a nurse since I was four years old. I love helping out this way," she said.

“We try to create a very meaningful experience between the kids and the community,” added Burke. "Wellsville students are doing good deeds around the village and beyond, fostering a greater sense of community while learning the power of volunteering."