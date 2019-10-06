PAINTED POST - The Craig Park Dog Park in Painted Post is proving to be a hit with residents and their canine friends.

Painted Post trustee Brian Francis, who built the park mostly himself over the last several months with help from resident donations, said the park is about 99 percent complete and has attracted residents from all over the county.

“It’s busy. There’s 25-30 dogs on a good night, all at once” he said. “And there’s plenty of room."

The nearly-completed Craig Park Dog Park consists of two large fenced-in sections -- one for small dogs and one for large dogs. The small dog section contains small obstacles for little dogs to play on, while the large dog section contains an ample amount of space for large dogs to run around.

The park also features running water for dogs and a pavilion over the entrance.

Painted Post resident Heather Hamilton says she comes to the park often with her eight-month-old black labrador retriever Gauge and her four-year-old goldendoodle Remington.

“There’s people, there’s other dogs, and it’s a good place for [my dogs] to run around because we don’t have a yard,” she said.

Margaret Medon, of Corning, likes to come to the park with her black labrador retriever mix Hope.

“It’s very nice here, people come from all over,” said Medon. “And Hope loves it too.”

“They all love it,” said Francis. “Pretty much everybody’s made friends here.”

Francis said all the people coming with their dogs to visit the dog park is having the unintended but positive effect of driving more dollars into Painted Post.

“A lot of these people never come to the village, and now they’re coming here,” he said. “People are going to the restaurants here, they’re going to the gas stations. It’s actually bringing business to the village.”

While Francis said the park is largely maintenance free, he said next year he hopes to establish a committee to help him with oversight and whatever maintenance is needed. The park is not overseen by any departments within the Village of Painted Post, and is kept separate from the village despite being located in Craig Park, he said.

For more information on the Craig Park Dog Park, visit www.villageofpaintedpost.com.