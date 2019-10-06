Meet Hornell Democratic candidates, Congressional challenger Tracy Mitrano on Oct. 20

HORNELL — The Steuben County Democratic Committee is inviting the public to its “Oktoberfest” event Oct. 20 that will include an opportunity to meet Democrats running for office this November.

Oktoberfest will take place on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 3-6 p.m. at the Main Place in Hornell. Tickets are $10 each and they include two beers or two glasses of wine, along with pizza and wings. Entertainment will be provided by John Lewis.

"Everyone is welcome," said Steuben County Democratic Chairman Shawn Hogan. "It’s more or less to rev up support and get people out there interested in participating in local government in their communities."

Candidates on hand will be Randy Weaver, running for re-election as Hornell's Steuben County legislator; Melissa Ponticello, 1st Ward council member; Jeff Brown, 2nd Ward council member; Rich Argentieri, 4th Ward council member, Fred Lehman, 6th Ward council member; and John Carbone, who serves the 10th Ward on the Hornell Common Council. Special guest will be Tracy Mitrano, who is running for the 23rd Congressional District in 2020.

Tickets are available from any of the above council members or by calling 607-368-0406. Tickets will also be available at the door.