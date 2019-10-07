MOUNT MORRIS — Over 800 middle- and high-school students from 25 school districts in the GLOW region – Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties – convened at the Genesee County Fairgrounds in Batavia for the first-ever Glow with Your Hands event in late September.

Students spent the day learning about local careers in agriculture, skilled trades, advanced manufacturing, and alternative energy.

There were 58 local businesses, trade unions, contractors, colleges, and organizations on hand to provide students with hands-on demonstrations and activities meant to increase awareness of and interest in local, high-growth, and high-demand industries. Genesee Construction Services from Dansville was a Double Platinum Sponsor for the event.

Event organizers included the GLOW Workforce Development Board, Genesee Valley Educational Partnership, Livingston County Economic Development (LCED), Genesee County Economic Development Center, Orleans County EDA, Wyoming County IDA, and the Business Education Alliances of Genesee, Livingston, and Wyoming Counties.

Ryan Snyder, Director of Livingston County’s Office of Workforce Development, explained the importance of GLOW with Your Hands.

“High-paying, high-growth jobs in agriculture, manufacturing and the skilled trades are going unfilled because of a shortage of workers in our region," he said. "This event was developed for the purpose of raising awareness of these opportunities, while at the same time energizing young people through interactive, hands-on exhibits.”

“The inaugural GLOW with Your Hands event was a huge success,” said Bill Bacon, LCED Director. LCED was a financial sponsor for the event. Bacon added, “It accomplished exactly what it set out to do, which was to introduce students to practical applications in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture and trades. The hands-on experience and interaction with those who hold careers in these areas is critical in motivating kids to get excited about the opportunities that exist in this region for employment after graduation.”

For more information on Glow with Your Hands, call the Livingston County Office of Workforce Development at 585-243-7047.